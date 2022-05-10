Cotton futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

The most active cotton contract for September 2022 delivery lost 90 Yuan (about 13.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,185 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 228,661 lots with a turnover of 24.25 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.