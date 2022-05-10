UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2022 delivery lost 90 Yuan (about 13.4 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,185 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 228,661 lots with a turnover of 24.25 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange June September Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

China's VAT credit refunds exceed 800 bln yuan in ..

China's VAT credit refunds exceed 800 bln yuan in April

57 seconds ago
 Delay in projects irks CM Balochistan

Delay in projects irks CM Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Series of training courses in folk crafts, folk mu ..

Series of training courses in folk crafts, folk music kicks off

10 minutes ago
 Air quality healthy in Capital as air pollutants b ..

Air quality healthy in Capital as air pollutants below permissible limits

10 minutes ago
 China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low- ..

China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low-carbon growth, epidemic preven ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.