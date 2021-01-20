Cotton futures open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) Cotton futures opened higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2021 delivery gained 25 Yuan (about 3.86 U.S. Dollars) to open at 15,290 yuan per tonne.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.