Cotton futures open lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Cotton futures opened lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2021 delivery lost 180 Yuan (about 27.61 U.S. Dollars) to open at 15,255 yuan per tonne.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.