Cotton godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A cotton godown was reduced to ashes in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Thursday that fire erupted in a cotton godown situated near Adda Johal due to short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the cotton bales worth million of rupees.

On�getting information,fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

