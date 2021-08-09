UrduPoint.com

Cotton Growers Advised To Conduct Pest Scouting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:02 PM

Cotton growers advised to conduct pest scouting

Cotton growers have been advised to conduct pest scouting in their crops twice a week to save them from white-fly attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton growers have been advised to conduct pest scouting in their crops twice a week to save them from white-fly attack.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here Monday that pest attack startedduring rainy season and its severity decreases after October, therefore, farmers shouldregularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from severe damage.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture October Cotton From

Recent Stories

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of l ..

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of life for workers in Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 Govt asked to assign areas only for cotton crop: M ..

Govt asked to assign areas only for cotton crop: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues ..

COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues to surge

3 minutes ago
 UK reports another 27,429 coronavirus cases

UK reports another 27,429 coronavirus cases

3 minutes ago
 AIOU organizes 'Jashn e Azadi' walk

AIOU organizes 'Jashn e Azadi' walk

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Orders Mandatory Polygraph Test ..

Russia's Roscosmos Orders Mandatory Polygraph Testing of Candidates for Top Posi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.