Cotton growers advised to conduct pest scouting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton growers have been advised to conduct pest scouting in their crops twice a week to save them from white-fly attack.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here Monday that pest attack startedduring rainy season and its severity decreases after October, therefore, farmers shouldregularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from severe damage.