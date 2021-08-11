Cotton growers urged to apply nitrogen fertilizers in August

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the month of August was very important for the cotton crop as the crop witnessed fast-growing flowers so farmers should use nitrogen fertilizers to get good cotton yield.

The nitrogen fertilizers should be applied in two to three intervals to maximize per acre production.

Dr Zahid Mahmood further said that nitrogen fertilizers should be used keeping in view the growth of the crop and fruits. In addition, in case of symptoms of zinc and boron deficiency, these should be applied in shape of spray to the crop for a significant increase in cotton production.

Farmers should use 300 grams of zinc sulphate, 200 grams of boric acid, and 2 kilograms of urea, he remarked. Dissolve all the ingredients in separate pots and mix them with water to complete 100 liters and spray per acre, Zahid suggested.

Pest scouting should also be done twice a week. After pest scouting, if the white fly attack reaches the economic limit of loss, the farmers should follow the recommendations of CCRI Multan agronomists or local agronomists of the Department of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning.