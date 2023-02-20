UrduPoint.com

Cotton Off-season Management Be Accelerated To Fight Out Pink Bollworm, Says Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Cotton off-season management be accelerated to fight out Pink Bollworm, says official

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan urged officials and farmers community to accelerate the ongoing off-season pest management strategy to keep country's most valuable cash crop safe against the Pink Bollworm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan urged officials and farmers community to accelerate the ongoing off-season pest management strategy to keep country's most valuable cash crop safe against the Pink Bollworm.

Presiding over a meeting to review off-season pest management for cotton crop at the agriculture house here Monday, the senior official underlined the need for enforcing track and traceability system to make fertilizers available to farmers at fixed price and ordered strict action against those involved in black-marketing and over-charging.

Director General agriculture extension Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali informed the additional secretary task force that extension officials were executing the off-season pest management strategy as per target adding that pink bollworm and its Larvae were being destroyed at farmers' outhouses, ginning factories, and crop fields.

An advocacy campaign via Masjid loudspeaker announcements and other means was also in progress to sensitize farmers on how to keep pink bollworm threat away.

Farmers are being told they should keep the cotton sticks in form of smaller heaps rested against wall in near perpendicular position with their roots touching the ground so that sunlight could kill the pest and its Larvae. Moreover, remaining bolls should be destroyed while position of cotton sticks heaps should be changed fortnightly.

Ginning factories owners have been advised to destroy waste, remaining bolls and seeds.

Farmers were being advised to apply smoke spray of ammonium Phosphide to seed stored in godowns to kill the pink bollworm while in its winter sleep.

Additional secretary task force south Punjab Chaudhry Imtiaz, DG Pest warning Rana Faqeer Ahmad, director agriculture information Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Progress Price Cotton Mosque

Recent Stories

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to el ..

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to eliminate cervical cancer from t ..

49 minutes ago
 Punjab chambers committee to help evolve economic ..

Punjab chambers committee to help evolve economic policy framework: SM Tanveer

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

49 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiator ..

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

50 minutes ago
 Japan, UK, Italy Defense Ministers to Meet in Toky ..

Japan, UK, Italy Defense Ministers to Meet in Tokyo in March - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Commission reviews digital census arrangements in ..

Commission reviews digital census arrangements in Hyderabad Division

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.