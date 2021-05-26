Cotton support price summary to be presented at ECC meeting soon, says Dr Ali Talpur

The summary regarding cotton support price will be presented before Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) next meeting as consultation to set cotton support price has been completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The summary regarding cotton support price will be presented before Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) next meeting as consultation to set cotton support price has been completed.

Economic consultant Minister of National food, Security and Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur expressed these views in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that the record production of sugarcane, maize and rice was received this year and the federal government had special focus on enhancement of cotton production now.

Ali Talpur said that the summary had been prepared after consultation with all stakeholders as Federal Minister for National Food, Security and Research,Syed Fakhar Imam directed the ministry officials about preparation of the cotton support price summary few days ago.

He said that better cotton yield was expected this year and added that all out efforts were being made to achieve 10.5 million cotton bales production target.

He informed that federal government had already offered Rs 10 billion to cotton growers in shape of subsidy across the country.

He urged the cotton growers to get their registration completed as soon as possible under subsidy related procedure so that the subsidy amount could be provided to them which would help to reduce their cost of production.