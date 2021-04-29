UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Support Price To Be Announced Soon, Says Dr Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:31 PM

Cotton support price to be announced soon, says Dr Ali

The support price of cotton would be announced soon as consideration at government level to set per mound support price has been started

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The support price of cotton would be announced soon as consideration at government level to set per mound support price has been started.

Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur expressed these views in his statement issued on Thursday.

He said that final decision would be made soon in this regard after consultation with all stakeholders.

He further said that ministry of National food, Security wanted such a solid solution about cotton support price from which cotton quality improved along with enhance in production. While the recommendations were being presented at government level in this regard and added that the support price will be fixed by keeping in view the average cotton production and cost of production.

Dr Ali Talpur said that the ministry has also received recommendations from Punjab about cotton support price.

He said that all arrangements to send the summary of cotton support price to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) have been finalized and high level government committee would decide about it soon.

He said that over Rs ten billion package announced for growers few days back will also be helpful for restoration and promotion of cotton crop.

He said that the cost of production of growers will be reduced due to subsidy on seed, pesticides and fertilizers and reduction in agri loan mark up through this package.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Punjab Agri Price Muhammad Ali Cotton All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Two held during raid on Sheesha Center

19 seconds ago

Badaling Great Wall to cap tourist numbers during ..

21 seconds ago

FPCCI lauds arrangements for COVID vaccination dri ..

22 seconds ago

Legal blow for Merkel's climate plan as German Gre ..

24 seconds ago

10 SDOs of PSB 17 promoted as XENs in PBS-18 and p ..

26 seconds ago

Govt to encourage farmers to grow more cotton

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.