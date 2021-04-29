Cotton support price to be announced soon, says Dr Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The support price of cotton would be announced soon as consideration at government level to set per mound support price has been started.

Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur expressed these views in his statement issued on Thursday.

He said that final decision would be made soon in this regard after consultation with all stakeholders.

He further said that ministry of National food, Security wanted such a solid solution about cotton support price from which cotton quality improved along with enhance in production. While the recommendations were being presented at government level in this regard and added that the support price will be fixed by keeping in view the average cotton production and cost of production.

Dr Ali Talpur said that the ministry has also received recommendations from Punjab about cotton support price.

He said that all arrangements to send the summary of cotton support price to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) have been finalized and high level government committee would decide about it soon.

He said that over Rs ten billion package announced for growers few days back will also be helpful for restoration and promotion of cotton crop.

He said that the cost of production of growers will be reduced due to subsidy on seed, pesticides and fertilizers and reduction in agri loan mark up through this package.