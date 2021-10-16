UrduPoint.com

Cotton Worth Rs One Mln Reduced To Ashes, Another Cotton Heap Of Rs Five Mln Saved By Rescue Fighter

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Cotton worth Rs one mln reduced to ashes, another cotton heap of Rs five mln saved by Rescue fighter

Cotton worth Rs one million reduced to ashes, however another heap of cotton worth Rs 5 million was saved from fire by Rescue 1122 fire fighters, in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton worth Rs one million reduced to ashes, however another heap of cotton worth Rs 5 million was saved from fire by Rescue 1122 fire fighters, in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh, fire erupted into Mahmood Textile Mill Muzaffargarh and it reduced cotton worth Rs one million to ashes.

Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the site and saved another heap of cotton worth Rs five million by extinguishing fire within 25 minutes.

According to initial investigation, electric short circuit was stated as reason behind the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Muzaffargarh SITE Rescue 1122 Textile Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan urges nation to celebrate birth anni ..

PM Imran Khan urges nation to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (P ..

4 minutes ago
 Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian ro ..

Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian robbery

4 minutes ago
 Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID ..

Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots

4 minutes ago
 S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, histor ..

S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists, tourists ..

8 minutes ago
 Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial ..

Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial activities

8 minutes ago
 Girl commits suicide in sargodha

Girl commits suicide in sargodha

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.