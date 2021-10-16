Cotton worth Rs one mln reduced to ashes, another cotton heap of Rs five mln saved by Rescue fighter

Cotton worth Rs one million reduced to ashes, however another heap of cotton worth Rs 5 million was saved from fire by Rescue 1122 fire fighters, in district Muzaffargarh

According to Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh, fire erupted into Mahmood Textile Mill Muzaffargarh and it reduced cotton worth Rs one million to ashes.

Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the site and saved another heap of cotton worth Rs five million by extinguishing fire within 25 minutes.

According to initial investigation, electric short circuit was stated as reason behind the fire.