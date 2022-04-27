UrduPoint.com

Cotton Yarn Export Increases 25.97% In 9 Months Of FY 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Cotton yarn export increases 25.97% in 9 months of FY 2021-22

Cotton yarn exports from the country during first 09 months of current financial year registered about 25.97% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Cotton yarn exports from the country during first 09 months of current financial year registered about 25.97% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2021-22 about 260,284 metric tons of cotton yarn valuing $908.487 million exported as compared the exports of 293,161 metric tons worth $721.216 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 2,752 metric tons of raw cotton worth of $6.577 million were also exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 499 metric tons valuing $0.0593 million of same period last year.

In first three quarters of current financial year, the exports of cotton cloth grew by 26.51% as 342,700 metric tons of cotton cloth valuing $1.795 billion exported as compared the exports of 314,562 metric tons worth $1.419 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, the exports of cotton carded or combed grew by 100% as 1,211 metric tons of above mentioned commodity worth $1.632 million exported as against the exports of 49 metric tons valuing $0.064 million of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that cotton crop would be cultivated over 2.5333 million hectares of land during current Kharif season (2022-23) across the potential areas of the country to produce about 11.

034 million bales for fulfilling the domestic demand for industrial raw material as well as for exporting.

The crop to be grown over 1.8211 million hectares of land in the Punjab province as cotton production targets in the province during current season were fixed at 6.600 million bales.

The cotton production targets for Sindh Province were fixed at 4 million bales by bringing about 0.4600 million hectares under crop cultivation, whereas crop output targets for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were fixed at 0.004 million bales and 0.430 million bales respectively by cultivating the crop over 0.0022 million hectares and 0.0700 million hectares.

Meanwhile, the Federal ministry in collaboration with provincial governments and other stakeholders were also working on multi-pronged strategy to bring maximum area under cotton production for achieving sustainable agriculture growth as well as enhancing farms income.

The textile group exports from the country during first 09 months of current financial year witnessed about 25.97% growth and reached to 14.242 billion as against the exports of $11.355 billion of same period last year.

