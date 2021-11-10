UrduPoint.com

Cotton Yield Can Be Increased Through On-season/ Off-season Management Strategy

Wed 10th November 2021

Cotton yield can be increased through on-season/ off-season management strategy

On-season as well as off-season management strategies can help increase cotton yield in addition to mitigation of financial constraints of growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :On-season as well as off-season management strategies can help increase cotton yield in addition to mitigation of financial constraints of growers.

According to Director Agriculture (Extension) Ch Abdul Hameed, a survey showed that cotton producing areas, especially in south Punjab, showed enhanced per acre yield after following on-season and off-season management formula.

Elaborating "on-season management", he said, "Farmers should hire trained labor to harvest cotton crop and shift it immediately to market for sale or store it after properly drying and packing".

He advised the farmers to save the produce from pollution as it decreases its value in the market.

"Color of fiber deteriorates if cotton is wet and not dried properly after harvest".

He said that substandard and crude fiber get sold at a very low price in local as well as world market, and the farmers should therefore separate leaves and petals from cotton balls carefully.

"Growers should also adopt off-season cotton management strategy as it will help in saving next crop from attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm). Pink bollworm hybernates in winter ,during November and December, and its eggs remain stuck on cotton seeds, branches and dried leaves in farms and ginning factories. When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active", he added.

