Cover Vegetables Nursery By Tunnel To Save It From Frost

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

The agricultural experts have urged farmers to cover their vegetables nursery through tunnel procedure to save them from adverse effects of frosty weather conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The agricultural experts have urged farmers to cover their vegetables nursery through tunnel procedure to save them from adverse effects of frosty weather conditions.

According to a release, issued by agriculture spokesman, the experts said that vegetables possess more water quantity and their delicate plants including nursery could suffer negative impact of the weather change.

Impact of frost starts appearing when temperature lowers to below 4 Celsius or touches the freezing point i.e zero Celsius during winter nights and water inside plants starts turning into ice. It affects plants' growth and can even cause their death.

Frost damages more the nurseries of tomato, egg plant, and chili while its impact on onion and cauliflower was comparatively lower.

The best way to save vegetables' nursery is to cover it by a tunnel. However, if farmers cannot afford tunnel process, they can opt for low water application in short intervals to keep the soil moist.

After planting nursery, farmers should cover it by a structure of husk and canes which can be removed after germination.

At night time during winters, farmers should cover the nursery plants by some plastic sheet and should avoid applying Nitrogenous fertilizers.

