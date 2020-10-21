UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Put Negative Impact On Poultry, Livestock

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:45 PM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said that COVID-19 had put negative impact on livestock and poultry sectors as their output was reduced significantly

However, he said, the local poultry industry was recovering and measures would be taken to boost the local poultry Industry.

Addressing virtual meeting of Minister of Agriculture of SCO Member States, the minister mentioned that the menace of desert locusts has now been completely brought under control in the country.

He apprised the forum about the measures being taken by the government for capacity building of different institutions including Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to meet the future challenges.

Imam also appreciated the resilience shown against the virus and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to eradicating the menace.

He said it was collective efforts from the platform of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to which Pakistan minimised the cases.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that due to the economic situation, it is impossible to implement complete lockdown in the country.

However, the government focused on smart lockdown policy, he said adding that it had helped to reduce the out spread of virus.

