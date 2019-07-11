UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crop Maximization Plan To Be Launched In Three Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:11 PM

Crop maximization plan to be launched in three districts

Agriculture department would launch two-year "Crop maximization" project at a cost of Rs 400 million in three districts of Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:Agriculture department would launch two-year "Crop maximization" project at a cost of Rs 400 million in three districts of Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department on Thursday said the project would be launched in Sialkot, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

He said the programme aimed to increase productivity of major crops like wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane and maize by 10 to 15 percent per acre and reduce their cost of production.

The sources highlighted that majority of the farmers lacked the capacity to use latest technologies or quality inputs like certified seeds, fertilizer, pesticides and water.

Under the programme,special focus would be accorded to formulation and registration of 137 village organizations (VOs), operation of revolving fund to the tune of Rs 297.080 million in the VOs, setting up of 14 implement pools, establishing 137 field schools for farmers' capacity building, setting up of 14 sale centres etc in project districts, the sources explained.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Sale Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Sialkot Cotton Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia Implementing Retaliatory Measures Over US P ..

13 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz shares her bliss after engagement

20 minutes ago

Russia Alarmed by Recent Developments in Strait of ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Revolutionary Guards deny impeding British ta ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Calling on Iran Regularly to Abstain From E ..

5 minutes ago

Brain structure may play key role in psychosis

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.