Crop maximization plan to be launched in three districts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:Agriculture department would launch two-year "Crop maximization" project at a cost of Rs 400 million in three districts of Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department on Thursday said the project would be launched in Sialkot, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

He said the programme aimed to increase productivity of major crops like wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane and maize by 10 to 15 percent per acre and reduce their cost of production.

The sources highlighted that majority of the farmers lacked the capacity to use latest technologies or quality inputs like certified seeds, fertilizer, pesticides and water.

Under the programme,special focus would be accorded to formulation and registration of 137 village organizations (VOs), operation of revolving fund to the tune of Rs 297.080 million in the VOs, setting up of 14 implement pools, establishing 137 field schools for farmers' capacity building, setting up of 14 sale centres etc in project districts, the sources explained.