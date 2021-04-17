UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crops Insurance Process Begins In 27 Districts Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:09 PM

Crops insurance process begins in 27 districts Punjab

Punjab government started registration process for crops insurance in 27 districts of the province for the Year 2021-22 with an aim to compensate farmers for adverse effects of climate changes, natural calamity or locust attack on crops especially paddy and cotton

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government started registration process for crops insurance in 27 districts of the province for the Year 2021-22 with an aim to compensate farmers for adverse effects of climate changes, natural calamity or locust attack on crops especially paddy and cotton.

According to official sources, in South Punjab, districts including Multan, Lodharan, Khanewal, Vehari, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan have been included for crops insurance. The farmers having five acres will obtain 100 percent subsidy on premium. However, the farmers with five to 25 acres of land will get 50 percent subsidy on premium.

Special Certificates will be issued to the farmers on the insurance of paddy and cotton crops. The insurance company will compensate farmers by January 2022 in case of loss to crops.

An online system has been evolved to maintain transparency. The loss or damage will be assessed after analyses of crops at tehsils concerned, said official sources.

Crop Reporting Servis department of the government will arrange a report in this regard.

The farmers were instructed to contact Crop Reporting Service of Agriculture or cropinsurance.punjab.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Company Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari January Cotton Government

Recent Stories

Chiefs pip Crusaders in dramatic finish

5 minutes ago

RDA operation underway against illegal housing sch ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Rana Sana Ullah will be booke ..

17 minutes ago

Biden Calls Gun Violence 'National Embarrassment' ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

13 minutes ago

IESCO issues power suspension programme

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.