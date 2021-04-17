Crops insurance process begins in 27 districts Punjab

Punjab government started registration process for crops insurance in 27 districts of the province for the Year 2021-22 with an aim to compensate farmers for adverse effects of climate changes, natural calamity or locust attack on crops especially paddy and cotton

According to official sources, in South Punjab, districts including Multan, Lodharan, Khanewal, Vehari, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan have been included for crops insurance. The farmers having five acres will obtain 100 percent subsidy on premium. However, the farmers with five to 25 acres of land will get 50 percent subsidy on premium.

Special Certificates will be issued to the farmers on the insurance of paddy and cotton crops. The insurance company will compensate farmers by January 2022 in case of loss to crops.

An online system has been evolved to maintain transparency. The loss or damage will be assessed after analyses of crops at tehsils concerned, said official sources.

Crop Reporting Servis department of the government will arrange a report in this regard.

The farmers were instructed to contact Crop Reporting Service of Agriculture or cropinsurance.punjab.gov.pk.