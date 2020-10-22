UrduPoint.com
Crushing Season To Start From Nov 10

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Mills owners have agreed to start crushing season from November 10 and in this regard Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) staff will monitor the sugar production and its quality in the sugar mills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Mills owners have agreed to start crushing season from November 10 and in this regard Federal board of Revenue (FBR) staff will monitor the sugar production and its quality in the sugar mills.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that during a meeting, the owners of sugar mills had agreed to start crushing season from November 10 and for this purpose, the owners will functionalize their mills system up to October 30.� He said that staff of FBR will also be deputed within the premises of sugar mills in order to monitor production and quality of sugar produced there.

He said that mill owners will also be bound to submit sugar production andquantity report to FBR on weekly basis while FBR staff will ensure checkand balance in the mills.

