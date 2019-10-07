UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cultivation Of Oil-seed Crops Should Be Started In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:17 PM

Cultivation of oil-seed crops should be started in Faisalabad

Agriculture department advised growers to immediately start cultivation of oil-seed crops to get bumper production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:Agriculture department advised growers to immediately start cultivation of oil-seed crops to get bumper production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Monday that approved varieties of oil-seed crops have not only more resistance against pest attacks but they also produce maximum yield.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of oil-seed crops up to October 31.

Among the approved varieties include Punjab Canola, Faisal Canola, PARC Canola Hybrid, Khanpur Raya, Chakwal Raya, Chakwal Sarson, DGL Sarson, Tarameera, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Chakwal Khanpur October

Recent Stories

Role of Parliament must not diminish

16 minutes ago

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

5 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

28 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Killed, 25 Missing at Sea After ..

36 seconds ago

No logical reason can justify doctors' strike: Khy ..

40 seconds ago

Brisk centuries by Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Irfan ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.