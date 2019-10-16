UrduPoint.com
Cultivation Of Oil-seed Crops To Be Completed By Oct 31

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Agriculture department has advised the growers to start cultivation of oil-seed crops immediately and complete it by October 31 to get bumper production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Agriculture department has advised the growers to start cultivation of oil-seed crops immediately and complete it by October 31 to get bumper production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Wednesday that approved varieties of oil-seed crops have not only more resistance against pest attacks but they also produce maximum yield.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of oil-seed crops up to October 31.

Among the approved varieties include Punjab Canola, Faisal Canola, PARC Canola Hybrid, Khanpur Raya, Chakwal Raya, Chakwal Sarson, DGLSarson, Tarameera, he added.

