Date For Provision Of "goseplure Ropes" On Subsidize Prices Extended

Punjab government extended date for submission of applications for provision of "goseplure ropes" to control pink bollworm and enhance production of cotton

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government extended date for submission of applications for provision of "goseplure ropes" to control pink bollworm and enhance production of cotton.

The government launched initiative to provide 'goseplure ropes' to progressive farmers at subsidized prices in 54 cotton producing tehsils to enable them control pink bollworm effectively for enhanced per acre yield. Demonstration plots incorporating goseplure ropes technique would also be developed in core cotton and other areas to enable farmers witness the efficacy of technique against the pink bollworm, says an official release issued here Saturday.

All 54 tehsils of divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Faisalabad would benefit from the initiative that promises Rs 1000 per acre subsidy to cotton farmers. Farmers owning up to 50 acres of land in irrigated areas can apply. Farmers can also apply in the form of groups.

Farmers would be required to purchase goseplure ropes from a pre qualified firm and would get 60 per cent subsidy at purchase. Remaining 40 per cent subsidy would be provided at the concluding stage of crop. Record of all the applicant farmers would be maintained at tehsil level offices and committees at tahsil, district and provincial level would monitor its execution. The district committee would finalize the Names of the applicants for inclusion in the draw process. Officials of revenue and agriculture departments would not be entitled to join the scheme. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of deputy director (extension), or assistant director (pest Warning) or downloaded from 'www.ext.agripunjab.gov.pk'. January 30 is the last date for filing applications with the offices of assistant directors (extension). The process of provision of "goseplure ropes" will commence from March 15.