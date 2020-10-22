UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directed To Shift Dairy Farms Out Of City Area In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:21 PM

DC directed to shift dairy farms out of city area in Nawabshah

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar through an announced has directed all dairy farms owners existing in the limits of Municipal Committee Nawabshah, all Town Committees and cities to shift their dairy farms out of the Nawabshah city by November 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar through an announced has directed all dairy farms owners existing in the limits of Municipal Committee Nawabshah, all Town Committees and cities to shift their dairy farms out of the Nawabshah city by November 16.

The Dairy Farm owners were warned that in other cases stern legal action would be initiated against them under Government Act 2013 schedule VI. On the other hand administrators Municipal Committee Nawabshah and all town Committees have issued notices to Dairy Farm owners.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah November All Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

10 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

40 minutes ago

Lebanese Prime Minister Nominee Hariri Says New Go ..

3 minutes ago

FM, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral matters, r ..

4 minutes ago

PSX sheds 336 points to close at 41,199 points

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.