DC directed to shift dairy farms out of city area in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar through an announced has directed all dairy farms owners existing in the limits of Municipal Committee Nawabshah, all Town Committees and cities to shift their dairy farms out of the Nawabshah city by November 16.

The Dairy Farm owners were warned that in other cases stern legal action would be initiated against them under Government Act 2013 schedule VI. On the other hand administrators Municipal Committee Nawabshah and all town Committees have issued notices to Dairy Farm owners.