DC distributed kisan cards among farmers

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday distributed Kisan Card among farmers at the District Council Hall here.

The ceremony was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Ahmad Naveed Majeed, District Population Officer Israr Anjum and a large number of farmers were also present.

She said the issuance of Kisan Card was a revolutionary step by the Punjab government which would make it possible to eradicate corruption.

Asia Gull said so far 88,450 farmers in the district had registered with the Department of Agriculture (Extension) to get Kisan Cards, while Kisan Cards had been distributed among 80 farmers.