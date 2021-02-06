DC expresses annoyance over lack of facilities at slaughter house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness and lack of facilities at slaughter house

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness and lack of facilities at slaughter house.

During surprise inspection of slaughter house, DC noticed lack of proper facilities especially faulty sewerage line, absence of lights, water shortage and lack of wash room facility for butchers.

He directed officials to ensure missing facilities. He instructed them to install water tank. Similarly, he directed butchers to sell healthy meat on recommended prices. He also warned them of strict action in case of profiteering. The officials of Livestock Department were instructed to take action against illegal slaughter houses.