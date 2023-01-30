DC for sugarcane payment to farmers within 15-days

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sami Ullah Farooq Monday directed management of sugar mills to ensure payment of sugarcane to farmers within 15 days otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

During his visit to Rehman Hajra Tandalianwala Mills here, he observed that the role of middlemen should be abolished. The farmers will be given full price against their produce, he instructed.

He also warned that middle men would be taken to task in case anyone was found performing a role in purchase of sugarcane. Cases would be registered against middle men, he added.

The sugarcane will be sold at the government's recommended prices only. The protection of farmers rights was the top priority of the government and nobody would be allowed to exploit the sugarcane farmers.

Later on, the deputy commissioner visited Street Khursheedabad and ordered officials concerned to resolve the sewerage problem.

