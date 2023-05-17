DC for taking strict action against illegal paddy cultivation

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Muhammad Ishaque has directed the Additional Director Agriculture Department to take necessary action for stopping Paddy cultivation and also destroy cultivated crops in different areas of the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Muhammad Ishaque has directed the Additional Director Agriculture Department to take necessary action for stopping Paddy cultivation and also destroy cultivated crops in different areas of the district.

He issued such directives after taking notice of paddy cultivation and visiting fields in the wake of a ban imposed by the Sindh Government on the cultivation of paddy crop Deputy Commissioner directed farmers to stop paddy cultivation otherwise strict action will be taken against farmers and their crops will also be destroyed.

He said that due to increasing water logging and salinity in the Sanghar district and shortage of water, the tail-end cotton crop was badly affecting the district. He urged farmers to cooperate with the district administration and agricultural department.

DC asked villagers to inform the district administration about paddy cultivation illegally carried out so that their areas could be saved from water logging and salinity.