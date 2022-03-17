UrduPoint.com

DC For Vaccination, Spray To Prevent Spread Of Lumpy Skin Disease

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 02:59 PM

DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

Eputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has directed Department of Livestock to carryout vaccination of animals in the wake of spreading lumpy skin disease and anti-mosquito spray throughout the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has directed Department of Livestock to carryout vaccination of animals in the wake of spreading lumpy skin disease and anti-mosquito spray throughout the district. Chairing a meeting regarding taking measures for preventing animals from skin disease, Deputy Commissioner said anti mosquito spray shall be carried out with immediate effect that could prevent further spread of skin disease.

DC said that livestock department shall be activated and form mobile teams for vaccination in all areas of the district.

He directed to form teams for anti-mosquito spray in the limits of union councils, towns and municipal committee. He said that Department Health would extend technical support to livestock department in this regard.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to hold meetings with officials of Livestock, Local Government and other concerned departments to take steps to provide immediate relief to animal owners.

DC also directed officials of Department of Irrigation Dad and Nasrat Division to be vigil that no dead animal is dumped in any canal of the district and in case any dead animal is seen in canal arrangements be made to pull it out.

Briefing the meeting regarding animal lumpy skin disease, Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Inayatullah Mirani said that so far 270 cases of lumpy are reported in different areas of the district out of which 51 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said that 131 animals have recovered so far through proper treatment against skin disease while treatment of other animals was in progress. Dr Mirani disclosed that death report of five animals is revealed. He said that department is extending treatment and awareness facilities to animal owners through doctors and technical staff of department of Livestock. Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Additional District Health Officer DR Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of town and Livestock Department attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dead Mobile Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: ..

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: economic institute

16 minutes ago
 China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits ..

China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits

16 minutes ago
 China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote se ..

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

16 minutes ago
 Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

18 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

18 minutes ago
 Residents survey damage after powerful Japan quake ..

Residents survey damage after powerful Japan quake

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>