DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has directed Department of Livestock to carryout vaccination of animals in the wake of spreading lumpy skin disease and anti-mosquito spray throughout the district. Chairing a meeting regarding taking measures for preventing animals from skin disease, Deputy Commissioner said anti mosquito spray shall be carried out with immediate effect that could prevent further spread of skin disease.

DC said that livestock department shall be activated and form mobile teams for vaccination in all areas of the district.

He directed to form teams for anti-mosquito spray in the limits of union councils, towns and municipal committee. He said that Department Health would extend technical support to livestock department in this regard.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to hold meetings with officials of Livestock, Local Government and other concerned departments to take steps to provide immediate relief to animal owners.

DC also directed officials of Department of Irrigation Dad and Nasrat Division to be vigil that no dead animal is dumped in any canal of the district and in case any dead animal is seen in canal arrangements be made to pull it out.

Briefing the meeting regarding animal lumpy skin disease, Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Inayatullah Mirani said that so far 270 cases of lumpy are reported in different areas of the district out of which 51 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said that 131 animals have recovered so far through proper treatment against skin disease while treatment of other animals was in progress. Dr Mirani disclosed that death report of five animals is revealed. He said that department is extending treatment and awareness facilities to animal owners through doctors and technical staff of department of Livestock. Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Additional District Health Officer DR Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of town and Livestock Department attended the meeting.