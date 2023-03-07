DC inaugurates campaign to promote vegetable cultivation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday inaugurated the vegetable cultivation campaign organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday inaugurated the vegetable cultivation campaign organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension).

He planted vegetable seeds in Chak 28 BC to launch the drive.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and Assistant Director of Agriculture Ashfaq Ahmed also planted vegetable seeds.

The deputy commissioner said that fresh vegetables were very important for a healthy life.

He said that the farmers should cultivate vegetables on their land and stressed that the agriculture department should raise awareness about the importance of vegetables and the method of cultivation.

The DC said that seasonal vegetables should be cultivated and excessive vegetables can be shared with neighbours. He said that people should be encouraged to grow vegetables in their homes.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafique said that a special campaign had been started to cultivate vegetables. He said that farmers and landowners should cultivate vegetables and encourage their colleagues. He said that clean vegetables could be obtained without chemicals, adding that everyone should promote kitchen gardening in their homes.

Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Ashfaq Ahmed informed about the importance of vegetables and cultivation methods.

Later, the deputy commissioner distributed vegetable seeds to the landowners and farmers of the area.