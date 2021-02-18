UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

DC inaugurates tree plantation drive

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir inaugurated tree plantation drive in Sargodha by planting a sapling here at lawn of DC office on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir inaugurated tree plantation drive in Sargodha by planting a sapling here at lawn of DC office on Thursday.

On the occasion, the DC said that planting trees was our religious and national duty.

She said every citizen must take part in tree plantation campaign and should plant a tree under the slogan "one citizen one tree." Naila Baqir said the district administration was leading the campaign with the cooperation of each sector of society, adding that only local varieties and fruit trees were being planted in the campaign.

District forest officer Maher Asif said that 7,000 different types of saplings would be planted in Sargodha in a week, while the forest department would distribute 2,000 saplings free of cost to the citizens.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain, ADC Headquarter Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and other concerned officers.

