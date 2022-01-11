DC inspects digital record of crops

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia inspected digital record of standing crops which was recently made following the orders of the provincial government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia inspected digital record of standing crops which was recently made following the orders of the provincial government.

The Punjab government has launched a mobile phone applications which provided digital record of standing crops in order to provide facility both to the government and the farmer community to be aware about position of standing crops in every district.

The DC Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia along with team of Revenue Department arrived in Chak No. 27 BC.

He viewed standing crops on agricultural lands of the village area and later activated his accounts on mobile phone application which also confirmed the position of the standing crop.