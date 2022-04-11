DC inspects wheat purchase process in Shujabad

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan visited Shujabad Wheat Procurement Center to check wheat purchase process and provision of facilities to the peasants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan visited Shujabad Wheat Procurement Center to check wheat purchase process and provision of facilities to the peasants.

He also met the farmers and sought their feedback. He inspected record about issuance of wheat bags.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem talking to farmers observed that Punjab government would spend Rs 193 billions on purchase of the wheat.

In district Multan, 184,000 metric tonnes of wheat would be procured. The government has set Rs 2200/40 kgs. He assured that the government would purchase even last golden grain from the farmers. He also apprised that the record of purchase of wheat was being maintained through online facility.

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the wheat purchase campaign.