UrduPoint.com

DC Khanewal Reviews Strategy As Punjab Wheat Procurement Target Soars

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 04:31 PM

DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procurement target soars

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi chaired a meeting here Friday to review the ongoing wheat procurement strategy after Punjab government increased the overall wheat procurement target of the province

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi chaired a meeting here Friday to review the ongoing wheat procurement strategy after Punjab government increased the overall wheat procurement target of the province.

The target was expanded from 4 million to 5 million metric ton, elevating Khanewal target from 230,000 to 285,000 metric ton. To check wheat hoarding, DC Salman Lodhi ordered officials to check the godowns of all seed companies and take stern action against them if found to be keeping wheat stocks more than the quantity they required to produce seed.

Lodhi also formed teams headed by assistant commissioners to inspect the wheat storages of seed companies.

Khan said that officials would have to employ all their skills and energies to meet the new wheat procurement target and made it clear that wheat hoarders and smugglers would be dealt with iron hand.

ADCR Omar Iftikhar Sherazi, Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa, District food Controller Mahr Muhammad Ijaz, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Iqbal Niazi, and Assistant Director Federal Seed Certification Department attended the meeting.

Later, the DC conducted a surprise inspection of wheat procurement centers at Batta Kot and Sardar Pur where he checked the records. ADCR Omar Iftikhar Sherazi and Assistant Commissioner Nadeem Dehar accompanied him.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Salman Khan Agriculture Khanewal Stocks All From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine st ..

UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine steel plant

1 minute ago
 LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause noti ..

LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause notice

1 minute ago
 Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

7 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week ..

Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week to Agree on Embargo on Russia ..

7 minutes ago
 Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

7 minutes ago
 Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos ..

Crackdown to be kicked off against immoral videos on social media: Sana Ullah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.