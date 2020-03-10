DC stresses officials to attract farmers to cultivate crops through modern techniques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Tuesday stressed the Agriculture department to attract the farmers to the cultivation of crop through modern agricultural equipments to ensure increase in per acre production. He expressed these views while presiding over District Agriculture Advisory and district Agriculture Task Force Committee meeting. In meeting Deputy Director Agriculture Syed Hashim Raza, Deputy Director Horticulture Bashrat Ali, Assistant Director Plant protection Saleem Hussain, President Kissan Movement Sargodha Raja Muhammad Yousuf and others concerned officers were present.

The DC said that the officers of the agriculture department should inform the farmers about the government subsidized programs and schemes so that the farmers could utilize these resources to increase their productivity as well as solve their financial problems.

He directed to launch a door to door campaign for the promoting trend of kitchen gardening in the public as kitchen gardening would not only provide fresh vegetables to the citizens but also help to moderate their prices also.

He further directed to ensure maximum participation of numberdars (village headmen) and farmer representatives at task force meetings.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Director Horticulture Basharat Ali said that wheat bumper production was expected this year due to better climatic conditions while no possibility of locust attack in Sargodha.

He said that in the last eight months, 14,892 farmers had been registered, out of the target of 18380 for the issuance of kisan cards whereas during this period, samples of 1197 soil, 1610 water and 135 fertilizers were obtained.

Under the government's kitchen gardening program, one kit of seven vegetables in the districts was available for Rs.80, which could be obtained from a field assistant while a total of 1400 kits would be distributed in the district, he added.

In the meeting, Assistant Director Pest Warning, Saleem Hassan told that during last eight month, 80 samples of pesticides were obtained and an FIR was registered against five persons.

Medicines of valued Rs. 500,000 were seized during four raids.

He said that fourteen projects were being completed for the construction of concrete water courses in the district while 19 additional lining schemes would be completed and solar and other subsidized system would also be installed on 820 acres under the high efficiency system of drip irrigation.

In the district 75 leaser leveler are being distributed through ballot whose balloting have been completed.

He told that twenty ponds were also under construction to save the water and a solar system was being installed on 50 acres under 50 percent subsidies.

Over Rs. 110 million would be spent on restoration, improvement and construction of Irrigation system under the schemes of the World Bank and the federal government this year, he added.