DC urges people to plant trees to protect environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday planted a sapling at District Health Authority office ,Khayban e Sir Syed in connection with tree plantation drive.

While speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the present government was well aware of the dangerous consequences of global warming and therefore emphasis was being laid on tree plantation.

He said that providing clean environment to the people of district was his top priority and urged the people to take part in the plantation campaign.

"It is not enough to plant saplings only.

We must take care of those trees, which were already planted," he said.

Muhammad Ali said that planting trees was a charity and trees were a guarantee of mental and physical health for future generations.

The district administration was using all available resources of planting trees for keeping the environment neat and clean which would be helpful for controlling environmental pollution, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner planning and finance Amber Gialllani,Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal and other health officals were present on the occasion.