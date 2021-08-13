DC visits city, review tree plantation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Friday said planting of trees would be done in areas adjacent to Naullah Bheed and green belts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Friday said planting of trees would be done in areas adjacent to Naullah Bheed and green belts of the city.

After visiting Naullah Bheed, Kashmir and Khawaja Safdar roads, he said a strategy had been formulated for tree plantation in the city under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He issued instructions to officials for beautification of Kashmir and Khawaja Safdar roads through trees plantation.

He also reviewed progress on the project of sewerage line on Kashmir Road and directed the contractor to speed up work.

Tahir Farooq said providing a healthy environment to the masses was a top priority of thedistrict administration. The parks were being upgraded and all possible resources were beingutilised to make the city green and clean, he added.