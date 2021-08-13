UrduPoint.com

DC Visits City, Review Tree Plantation

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

DC visits city, review tree plantation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Friday said planting of trees would be done in areas adjacent to Naullah Bheed and green belts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Friday said planting of trees would be done in areas adjacent to Naullah Bheed and green belts of the city.

After visiting Naullah Bheed, Kashmir and Khawaja Safdar roads, he said a strategy had been formulated for tree plantation in the city under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He issued instructions to officials for beautification of Kashmir and Khawaja Safdar roads through trees plantation.

He also reviewed progress on the project of sewerage line on Kashmir Road and directed the contractor to speed up work.

Tahir Farooq said providing a healthy environment to the masses was a top priority of thedistrict administration. The parks were being upgraded and all possible resources were beingutilised to make the city green and clean, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Road Progress All Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek P ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Greek PM

7 minutes ago
 Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’ ..

Danish Aziz joints Chitwan Tigers to play Nepal’s EPL

10 minutes ago
 Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

15 minutes ago
 Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

16 minutes ago
 PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino- ..

PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino-Pak friendship'

16 minutes ago
 Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Da ..

Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.