DC visits fruit, vegetable market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday and reviewed the bidding process.

He said fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

On this occasion, the DC asked traders to avoid profiteering and display price listsfor convenience of consumers.