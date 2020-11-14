DC visits fruit, vegetable market

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday and reviewed the bidding process

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday and reviewed the bidding process.

He said fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

On this occasion, the DC asked traders to avoid profiteering and display price listsfor convenience of consumers.

More Stories From Agriculture

