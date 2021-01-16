UrduPoint.com
DC visits fruit, vegetable market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets.

He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday.

He reviewed the bidding process and said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the safety of people from coronavirus in the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar and President Sabzi MandiShoaib Khan were also present on the occasion.

