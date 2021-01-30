DC visits fruit, vegetables market

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday and reviewed the bidding process of commodities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday and reviewed the bidding process of commodities.

She said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

The DC asked the traders to avoid profiteering and display price lists at conspicuous places forconvenience of consumers.

Later, she paid a visit to THQ hospital Kot Momin.