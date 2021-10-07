UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vegetable And Fruit Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:17 PM

DC visits vegetable and fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the vegetable and fruit market early in the morning and reviewed the bidding process on Thursdayf

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the vegetable and fruit market early in the morning and reviewed the bidding process on Thursday.

He inspected the supply of vegetables and fruits in the market and asked market committee about terms and conditions of the bidding process.

The DC directed the market committee staff to monitor the bidding process regularly to discourage unfair increase in prices of commodities,Tahir Farooq said eradication of profiteering was a top priority of the administration. He said that the special price magistrates had fully mobilised against profiteers.

Addition Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal was also present during the visit.

Related Topics

Visit Price Market Top

Recent Stories

Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish ..

Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish new textile units: Abdul Raza ..

8 minutes ago
 Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Nov ..

Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Tanzanian Novelist Abulrazak Gurnah

2 minutes ago
 In Egypt's Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm

In Egypt's Red Sea, corals fade as oceans warm

2 minutes ago
 Five outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Five outlaws arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends 13 more aid trucks to Afghanistan

Pakistan sends 13 more aid trucks to Afghanistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.