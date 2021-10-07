DC visits vegetable and fruit market

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the vegetable and fruit market early in the morning and reviewed the bidding process on Thursdayf

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the vegetable and fruit market early in the morning and reviewed the bidding process on Thursday.

He inspected the supply of vegetables and fruits in the market and asked market committee about terms and conditions of the bidding process.

The DC directed the market committee staff to monitor the bidding process regularly to discourage unfair increase in prices of commodities,Tahir Farooq said eradication of profiteering was a top priority of the administration. He said that the special price magistrates had fully mobilised against profiteers.

Addition Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal was also present during the visit.