DC Visits Vegetables And Fruit Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:24 PM

DC visits vegetables and fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the market committee officers to pay special attention to demand and supply at the vegetable and fruit markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the market committee officers to pay special attention to demand and supply at the vegetable and fruit markets.

During his visit to the local vegetable and fruit market on Friday, he ordered for ensuring availability of sufficient quantity of standard vegetable and price lists on time.

He said that the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar, Secretary Market Committee Naeem Iftikhar Cheema and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were present.

The DC directed the officers of the market committee to maintain price stability. He inspected various stalls and also checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

He said that the rates fixed on daily basis should be displayed on prominent places in the shops and advertised through the social media.

More Stories From Agriculture

