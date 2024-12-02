Open Menu

DCs Directed To Ensure Payments To Sugarcane Farmers Within 10 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the deputy commissioners of Faisalabad division to take appropriate steps for payment to the sugarcane farmers within 10 days after purchase of the produce

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she said that the government is committed to save the farming community from exploitation. In this connection, strict action would be taken if management of any sugar mills is found involved in exploitation of sugarcane growers, she warned.

She said that Punjab government has issued stringent directions for protection of farmers’ right. If any sugar mill failed to ensure full payment to the sugarcane growers within 10 days, the premises of such sugar mills would be sealed, in addition to getting cases registered against their owners and management. Sugar stock of these mills would also be confiscated and auctioned to ensure payment to the sugarcane growers, she added.

She said that farmers would also be sensitized through advertisement that they should avoid from selling their sugarcane produce to the default sugar mills.

She directed the deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to evolve a comprehensive strategy for protecting farmers’ rights by taking strict action against all those sugar mills which failed to commence crushing season up till now.

She also directed to inspect weighing bridges regularly in addition to taking stern action against those who were involved in short-measuring.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Director Hafiz Adeel Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner General Dr Abid Mumtaz and representatives of sugar mills and Irrigation department were also present in the meeting whereas deputy commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh joined through video link.

