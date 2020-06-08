'Delay first spray for as long as you can', expert advises farmers

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Monday that application of first spray on cotton crop should be delayed for as long as they could adding that spray should be applied only when pest incidence crossed economic threshold level (ETL).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Monday that application of first spray on cotton crop should be delayed for as long as they could adding that spray should be applied only when pest incidence crossed economic threshold level (ETL).

In a statement issued here Monday, CCRI Multan chief said that April sown crop, if facing incidence of Thrips and Aphid beyond ETL, should get spray after consultations with agriculture officials.

Dr. Zahid said that farmers should instal 6-8 pheromone traps per acre to counter pink bollworm when crops is passing through flower stage. However, in case of intense pink bollworm attack, farmers should apply spray of 100-120ml Spinetoram in 100 litres of water. He said that weeds should be removed immediately.

The expert said that farmers should apply a bag of SOP per acre in case of sandy soil or the land fed by tube wells and is deficient in Potash.