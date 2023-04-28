Delay in rehabilitation of CRBC causing difficulties for farmers: Agri Minister

Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the delay in rehabilitation of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) was causing difficulties for local farmers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the delay in rehabilitation of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) was causing difficulties for local farmers.

The provincial minister stated this while leading a delegation of farmers of Paroa Tehsil in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad. The farmers' delegation was comprised of Haji Abdul Rashid Dhap, Sardar Imtiaz Baloch, Malik Farooq Ahmed, and others while Chief Engineer WAPDA CRBC Gohar Zaman Bhabha, XEN Irrigation Hizbullah, Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamatullah were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said the farmers and growers of Paroa Tehsil were facing difficulties due to the non-rehabilitation of CRBC after the devastating floods.

He said there was a risk that the fertile lands could be converted into unproductive ones due to the non-availability of water.

The deputy commissioner, while addressing the growers, said that the administration could feel the pain of farmers caused by the delay in the rehabilitation of the CRBC canal.

He said all the steps would be taken to complete the repair work of the canal as soon as possible to ensure the provision of irrigation water to the farmers in order to resolve their issues.

A committee was also formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad which would review the construction work of the canal from time to time.

The committee would also have representation of farmers and the contractors concerned besides Chief Engineer WAPDA CRBC Gohar Zaman Bhabha, XEN Irrigation Hisbullah Khan AC WAPDA, and AC Paroa Karamat Ullah.

The deputy commissioner assured the farmers that the repair work over the canal would be completed within 45 days.