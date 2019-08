(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed inaugurated the Plant for Punjab Plantation campaign by planting a tree at Lal Sohanra National Park here Friday.

Chairperson Parks and Horticulture Authority Shehla Ehsaan and officers of the Forest Department were also present on the occasion.