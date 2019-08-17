Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad chairs meeting on establishment of urban forest

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration has planned to establish urban forest around the city and a comprehensive strategy is being devised for planting maximum number of trees.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar during a meeting held here under his chairmanship to discuss establishment of the urban forest.

It was said during the meeting that the 15 acre land at Niamuana on Samundri road, 12 acre land at Millat Road and 5 acre land near Chak Jhumra had been selected for the afforestation.

The DC said the maximum trees were imperative at urban areas to combat the air pollution.