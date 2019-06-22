UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Multan Distributes Zameen Sehat Cards Among Farmers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Multan distributes Zameen Sehat Cards among farmers

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak distributed Zameen Sehat Cards among farmers in Gardezpur area of Shujabad here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak distributed Zameen Sehat Cards among farmers in Gardezpur area of Shujabad here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said the cards would play an important role for development of agriculture sector in the country.

He said the Zameen Sehat Cards were part of government's farmer-friendly policy.

He said cards were being provided to farmers after analysis of the lands, which would help farmers select better fertilizers for their lands.

Director Agriculture Faiz Muhammad said the field staff was making all-out efforts to help farmers.

Related Topics

Agriculture Shujabad Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation's C ..

2 minutes ago

Juventus seeking Ajax star De Ligt: report

2 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs. 1 billion in Budget 2019-20 for ..

2 minutes ago

NAB is an independent, autonomous institution: Gov ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister Maas Urges Germans to Wake Up to ..

17 minutes ago

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.