Deputy Commissioner Multan distributes Zameen Sehat Cards among farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak distributed Zameen Sehat Cards among farmers in Gardezpur area of Shujabad here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said the cards would play an important role for development of agriculture sector in the country.

He said the Zameen Sehat Cards were part of government's farmer-friendly policy.

He said cards were being provided to farmers after analysis of the lands, which would help farmers select better fertilizers for their lands.

Director Agriculture Faiz Muhammad said the field staff was making all-out efforts to help farmers.