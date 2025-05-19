DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Dera Ghazi Khan and chaired a meeting at the office of Director Agriculture Extension DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Dera Ghazi Khan and chaired a meeting at the office of Director Agriculture Extension DG Khan.

During the visit, he reviewed the cotton crop along with Director Agriculture Mehr Abid Hussain and local agriculture officers.

The DG Agriculture shared that 80% of the cotton sowing targets in DG Khan district have been achieved and said that the 100 percent target of the cotton sowing to be achieved by May 25. He expressed satisfaction over the current condition of the cotton crop and emphasized the importance of achieving the best possible yield.

He directed agriculture officers to formulate and implement effective action plans for enhanced production.

He also encouraged interdepartmental collaboration, urging the involvement of other agriculture sectors and stakeholders to support the cotton campaign.

“Officers must take personal interest to achieve the set targets. Accurate data should be compiled and shared for better planning. Cotton production remains our top priority, and the government is fully supporting the cotton campaign,” he stated.

The DG Agriculture also called for coordinated efforts with Deputy Directors, ginners, pesticide and fertilizer companies, and other stakeholders to ensure a vigorous and successful cotton drive.

Director Agriculture Extension, Mehr Abid Hussain, briefed the participants on the status of the cotton crop and other related matters.