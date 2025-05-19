DG Khan To Achieve 100pc Cotton Sowing Target By May 25: DG Agri
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Dera Ghazi Khan and chaired a meeting at the office of Director Agriculture Extension DG Khan
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Dera Ghazi Khan and chaired a meeting at the office of Director Agriculture Extension DG Khan.
During the visit, he reviewed the cotton crop along with Director Agriculture Mehr Abid Hussain and local agriculture officers.
The DG Agriculture shared that 80% of the cotton sowing targets in DG Khan district have been achieved and said that the 100 percent target of the cotton sowing to be achieved by May 25. He expressed satisfaction over the current condition of the cotton crop and emphasized the importance of achieving the best possible yield.
He directed agriculture officers to formulate and implement effective action plans for enhanced production.
He also encouraged interdepartmental collaboration, urging the involvement of other agriculture sectors and stakeholders to support the cotton campaign.
“Officers must take personal interest to achieve the set targets. Accurate data should be compiled and shared for better planning. Cotton production remains our top priority, and the government is fully supporting the cotton campaign,” he stated.
The DG Agriculture also called for coordinated efforts with Deputy Directors, ginners, pesticide and fertilizer companies, and other stakeholders to ensure a vigorous and successful cotton drive.
Director Agriculture Extension, Mehr Abid Hussain, briefed the participants on the status of the cotton crop and other related matters.
Recent Stories
PPAF commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur across Sindh
DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb underscored ..
Kalash valley celebrates 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to honor Pakistan Army
Senator Rubina Khalid calls on CS Sindh
President Asif Ali Zardari pays tribute to security forces for killing terrorist ..
CM approves annual development programs of 12 districts
Laborer killed in soapstone mine accident in Lower Tanawal
More Stories From Agriculture
-
DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri8 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds7 days ago
-
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor19 days ago
-
Timely cultivation of crops, harmful insects control vital to achieve food security: Dr Amir24 days ago
-
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers28 days ago
-
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab2 months ago
-
Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops3 months ago
-
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries3 months ago
-
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 173 months ago
-
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully4 months ago
-
Spring corn must be sown by February-end4 months ago
-
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 20254 months ago