UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Lahore Development Authority Plants Sapling In Izmir Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

DG Lahore Development Authority plants sapling in Izmir Town

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Mohammad Usman Moazzam on Tuesday planted a sapling in connection with the tree plantation campaign at Izmir Town Housing Society on Canal Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Mohammad Usman Moazzam on Tuesday planted a sapling in connection with the tree plantation campaign at Izmir Town Housing Society on Canal Road.

According to the LDA sources, around 4,000 trees would be planted in the housing scheme during the current monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Chief Metropolitan Planer Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Director Estate Management Private Housing Scheme Bushrah Naseer and other officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Izmir Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Coast Gurads seizes 4 kg opium, 2 kg hash ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death ..

1 minute ago

District Bar Association Dera Ghazi Khan observe s ..

1 minute ago

Two drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Georgia TV Anchor Who Insulted Putin Fired by New ..

5 minutes ago

Killers of police personnel arrested in Rawalpindi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.