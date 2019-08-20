DG Lahore Development Authority plants sapling in Izmir Town

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Mohammad Usman Moazzam on Tuesday planted a sapling in connection with the tree plantation campaign at Izmir Town Housing Society on Canal Road

According to the LDA sources, around 4,000 trees would be planted in the housing scheme during the current monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Chief Metropolitan Planer Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Director Estate Management Private Housing Scheme Bushrah Naseer and other officials concerned were also present.