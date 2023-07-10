Open Menu

DG Says Solid Measures Afoot For Agriculture Development

July 10, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General of the Agricultural Research Department Dr Abdul Bari Monday said that the provincial government is taking effective measures for the development of the agriculture sector.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Agricultural Research Institute Rata Kulachi Farm Dera Ismail Khan to inaugurate the new courses which have been built with the support of the Water Management Department.

He said a large population of the district was associated with the agriculture sector and every possible measure would be taken to equip farmers with modern techniques to enable them to get more agricultural yields.

During the visit, he also distributed certificates of appreciation to the employees of the organization who imparted training to farmers regarding issues about the production of vegetables and fruits under the Gomal Zam Dam project.

He also individually evaluated the work of all the research officers. During the inspection of all the laboratories and issued instructions that all the facilities and capacities available in the institute's laboratories should be fully utilized for the betterment of the farmers of the area.

