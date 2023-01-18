Director agriculture promoted as chief agriculture officer

The Provincial Selection Board Punjab has promoted Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Abdul Hameed in grade 20 as Chief Agriculture Officer Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Selection board Punjab has promoted Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Abdul Hameed in grade 20 as Chief Agriculture Officer Faisalabad division.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here on Wednesday that Chief Agriculture Officer Chaudhry Abdul Hameed took charge of his office on Wednesday and started work.

After promotion, he also held meeting with agriculture officers and vowed to continue his efforts for welfare of the farming community in addition to improving performance of the Agriculture Department in Faisalabad division, spokesman added.