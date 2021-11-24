UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Imposes Fine Rs 50,000 On Five Fertilizer Dealers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

Dist admin imposes fine Rs 50,000 on five fertilizer dealers

District administration imposed fine Rs 50,000 on five fertilizers dealers for hoarding and selling fertilizers on exorbitant prices in city on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine Rs 50,000 on five fertilizers dealers for hoarding and selling fertilizers on exorbitant prices in city on Wednesday.

According to Agriculture spokesman, Assistant Director Agriculture Shabeer Ahmed Gashkori visited different shops to check prices of fertilizers.

He imposed fine on five shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers were involved in hoarding and selling fertilizers on exorbitant prices. Assistant Director observed that nobody would be allowed to extract money illegally from peasants.

He also hinted that Fair price Shop for sale of fertilizers would also be established to provide maximum relief to farmers.

Steps are also being taken to ensure sale of quality pesticides.

Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza, different teams have been constituted to plug chances of overcharging on fertilizers.

Officials from Special Branch and Agriculture department will assist the specially constituted teams.

